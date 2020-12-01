PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- SRP is warning its customers that scammers are spoofing the utility company's phone number and targeting people across the Valley with bogus bills.
Kathleen Mascareñas, a spokesperson for SRP, says many customers who receive the call know it's a scam and hang up, but others are falling for it.
"That's very, very concerning for us that our number is being imitated," Mascareñas said.
A Valley man who received one of the scam calls agreed to share his story with 3 On Your Side to save others from losing money like he did. He asked us to keep his identity private. For this report, he will be referred to as "Bill."
When Bill's phone rang, the caller ID showed SRP.
"It's all coming up Salt River," he said. "Sounded like it. Acted like it."
The person on the other end of the line said Bill was behind on his utility bill, and threatened shutting off the electricity.
"It was apologetic," Bill recalled. "'We’re sorry to have to call you, but we’ve got a problem here.'"
Bill was in the middle of a move, and things at work were busy. It was the perfect moment for scammers to cash in.
"It was kind of a self-imposed panic," he said. "Any other time, I would have called Salt River and said, 'What the heck is going on?'"
But he didn’t. He just wanted to get this situation handled.
"They had me go get a cash card because that’s instant," Bill said. "They had me read them the number off the card."
Within moments, more than $1,000 was gone.
According to Mascareñas, nearly 3,000 residential and commercial SRP customers have reported receiving similar calls since the end of February. Fifty-two customers reported losing a total of nearly $40,000 to scammers, she said.
"If someone is calling you saying, 'Pay us immediately. Pay us in MoneyPak cards. Go to the grocery store and get a Green Dot card,' those are not methods of payment that legitimate companies force you to use," Mascareñas said. "They’re after your money, plain and simple. They want your money and they want it as quickly as possible."
Mascareñas says it is also important to ignore any phone numbers a caller may provide. Instead, go to the SRP website or check your bill for a legitimate phone number to use.
Bill filed a police report. He’s not optimistic that the bad guys will ever be caught, but he is hopeful no one else will fall for their scam.
"It was unbelievable how they knew how to answer every single objection I had," Bill said. "If they can do it to me, they can do it to anybody."