PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Internal Revenue Service tells 3 On Your Side that some people are mistaking their stimulus money for a scam. “What we don't want is people to throw this envelope away thinking that it's junk mail,” said Brian Watson, a special agent with the IRS.
He wants you to know that the debit card you may get in the mail is the real deal. “About 8 million of these payments are in the form of a debit card. It will be mailed to you in a white envelope and it will say it's an Economic Impact Payment,” Watson said. “Inside the envelope will be a debit card from MetaBank.”
All you have to do is activate the card to access your funds. The amount on the card will vary depending on your household. Individuals can expect $600. If married and filing jointly for 2020, expect $1,200 plus $600 for each qualifying child you had in 2020. “If you go to www.irs.gov and go to “Getting My Payment,” you can track your payment and see when it was sent and in what form it's going to be in.”
And if you inadvertently dumped that debit card in the trash, don't worry. “Go to www.irs.gov. On the left-hand side is a COVID-19 page that has all kinds of answers to frequently asked questions, and there's a whole section on there for the Economic Impact Payment cards.