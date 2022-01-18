PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - About a quarter of the Arizonans who applied for the state's $2,000 return-to-work bonus have not received money from the program, 3 On Your Side has learned.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the one-time bonus for returning workers in May. He said at the same time that Arizona would stop taking federal money for supplemental unemployment benefits starting in early July.
"In Arizona, we're going to use federal money to encourage people to work ... instead of paying people not to work," Ducey said at the time.
For Jaime Wales, the money would have been a lifeline after the pandemic claimed the job she loved.
"I've been struggling this whole time," she said. "I've worked my butt off since I was 16 years old. This is the first time I've had unemployment."
Wales told 3 On Your Side her unemployment account was hacked. She says she hasn't been able to get any answers from the Arizona Department of Economic Security for months, despite verifying her identity.
"I'm in limbo. Every aspect of my life," she said. "I went back to work, but in order to get the governor's help for that, you have to verify all your information, like were you on unemployment, you're not getting unemployment anymore, so now you're working. I can't even get that because [DES] won't just take the hold off of my account."
Thousands of other Arizonans who applied for the return-to-work bonus are still waiting for it. According to data from DES, 32,000 people submitted applications. Approximately 24,000 applicants have received money, totaling $48 million.
Tasya Peterson, a spokesperson for DES, said the agency "… continues to reach out to individuals who have submitted their applications but need to provide additional information, so we can determine their eligibility."
3 On Your Side asked DES to look at Wales' complicated case.
"After they talked to you this morning, I got four phone calls and talked to them, and they said it would be fixed," Wales said.
The application period is now closed. After its launch, DES streamlined some of the program's requirements. According to the agency, to qualify, applicants had to be employed for eight weeks and earn $77,000 per year or less. There is no longer a distinction between full-time and part-time jobs.