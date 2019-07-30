3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A few months ago, 3 On Your Side aired a news report warning consumers about the Social Security scam. Since that report aired, more and more people are writing to 3 On Your Side, some saying they fell for the scam and lost money.
So, let's take another look at exactly how the scam works.
Senior citizens are one of the most targeted groups around when it comes to scams. Now there seems to be an uptick in the number of scam calls seniors are getting reportedly from the Social Security Administration.
"Verify the last four digits of your Social Security number when you call to better assist you with this issue. If I don't hear from you, I will have to issue an arrest warrant under your name," said the call.
The call can be intimidating, and they trick many senior citizens into returning the scammers phone call.
They usually bait the person further by claiming their Social Security number is about to be suspended or that their Social Security checks will be stopped.
"The moment you get this message you to get a hold of me on my department toll-free number at 888-952....," the caller said.
The Federal Trade Commission reports that since January 2018, there have been more than 63,000 reports of the Social Security scam call. And get this, crooks have made off with more than $16 million from seniors who called back and divulged personal information. The average loss for a senior citizen is right around $1,500.
"They're definitely making people feel threatened," said Felicia Thompson.
Thompson is with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau.
Her organization has seen an increase in complaints regarding these scam calls and continue to track them on a daily basis.
3 On Your Side has also received a spike in the number of concerned viewers asking if the calls are legitimate.
Remember, they're not because the Social Security Administration will not call you.
"If they do need to correspond with you, it's very likely they're going to send you a letter versus making a phone call, and they want to actually let consumers know they that they don't make those threatening calls that these scammers are pretending to do," said Thompson.
(1) comment
So where do tgey complain to stop it again. Santa Clause . [scared]
