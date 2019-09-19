PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There always seems to be a lot of excitement whenever Apple releases a new iPhone. And, because of all that hype, some consumers convince themselves that they need to buy the latest and greatest model.
Depending on which iPhone 11 you're considering, you can easily spend between $700 and $1,000. But before you pluck down that kind of money because you think your current phone is running slow, there's another option that's a fraction of the cost. “A lot of people are unaware that you can replace the battery on your phone,” said, Luis Castillo.
Castillo is with Batteries Plus Bulbs and says simply buying and installing a new battery can help a sluggish phone function better. “Phones are programmed to monitor a battery's health. Once the phone realizes the battery is below an optimal level it's going to slow down the phone and its processes,” he said.
Getting a new phone battery installed will set back about $70 or less depending on where you go, and whether you have an iPhone or an Android.
But don't try replacing the battery yourself. The process can be tricky and dangerous. In some cases, the battery can even catch fire if you don't know what you're doing.
So, before you convince yourself into buying a new and pricey phone, keep your operating system up to date and consider buying a battery instead. “It's a lot more economical and it makes better financial sense than spending a thousand dollars on a new phone," Castillo said.
