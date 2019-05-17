3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - You may not have known this but Consumer Reports says May is normally one of the best months to buy a gas grill. Just remember, the number of burners isn't as important as the cooking space available. Also, any grill you look at, verify that it's stable. Jostle the gas grill around from different places to get a sense of how sturdy it really is.
If you're looking for a new mattress, May is a good month. Don't forget to check out prices from online retailers as well.
Kitchen appliances like blenders go on sale in May. Just remember any blender 17 inches tall or less should have no problem fitting under your kitchen cabinet.
Speaking of appliances, freezers are usually cheaper during May, so shop around.
And finally, paper products are usually on sale during May. So, load up on paper towels, napkins and toilet paper this month.
