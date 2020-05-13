3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Kasia Moon is a franchise owner for a Scottsdale fitness studio. She tells 3 On Your Side that it's critical to keep her entire Scottsdale studio clean and sanitized, particularly with COVID-19.
"It's important because I'm a mom and I try to be clean for my family and I take that clean into my business," she said.
So, way back in March, Moon purchased hand sanitizer from an online company called Carethy. She paid $253 for a 33-ounce bottle. It was kind of pricey, but at the time, hand sanitizer was hard to find.
"I'm willing to do anything as a business owner to keep my business clean and safe and if that means spending a little extra money, then I'm willing to do that," she told 3 On Your Side.
Well, Moon says after taking her $253, Carethy never did send the hand sanitizer and keeps giving excuses. In an email, Carethy told Moon, "... the transport of your order from our facilities in Spain has to be done via sea transport. This transport means a delay of the delivery from 7 to 14 days."
But it's been over two months and Moon says they still haven't sent it and she's unable to get a hold of them.
"I contacted 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper because we watch you every morning and I know you do amazing things," Moon said.
3 On Your Side tried contacting Carethy, but our emails went unanswered.
However, on the internet, we found the company has lots of complaints like, "People who placed an order on this site did not receive their orders." A few consumers wrote they did receive their product. However, Moon says she's certainly not one of them and says she's not in the business of giving away money.
"So, $250 is a lot of money that I can use to pay my employees that are standing by to work," Moon said.
If you ever order a product online, always use a credit card. That way, if you don't get the product, you can dispute the transaction with your credit card company and you stand a good chance of getting your money back.