3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - It's kind of hard to forget about Amber Sulu and her Chevy Tahoe.
The SUV was badly damaged when a scam artist posing as a mobile repair technician drove up along Sulu and her husband and made a big promise out of the clear blue.
[WATCH: Scottsdale business repairs SUV of 'Dent Repair Scam' victim]
"He flagged us down and said, 'Hey boss! Hey boss.' That's because I was with my husband," she told 3 On Your Side. "'Your car is very ugly with those door dings. Let me fix your car for you.' And, we're like, 'OK.'"
[READ MORE: Don't fall for the 'Dent Repair Scam']
The couple allowed the scammer to follow them back to their west Valley home where for $700 in cash, he got to work on that SUV.
In fact, Sulu posted cellphone video on social media of the con man pretending to do something to her car. But when he was done, her shiny SUV was left with smudges and dull splotches all from an unknown chemical that he had applied.
Turns out, Sulu had just become the victim of something known as the "Dent Repair Scam."
"When you look at the damage, how do you feel knowing he caused it?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked.
"Angry," she replied. "I'm so upset."
Albert Rodriguez is a legitimate repair technician who owns a Scottsdale business called The Touch Up Team.
When he heard what a conman did to Sulu's SUV, he didn't hesitate to get involved.
He had Sulu bring her damaged SUV to his shop and told her to leave it overnight where he and his team could work on it.
"The majority of the damage we should be able to get cleaned up and buff and polish these areas," Rodriguez said as he looked at Sulu's vehicle. "And, then we'll do some minor touch up and get it cleaned to where she will be more than happy with it when we're done."
Rodriguez wasted no time getting to work.
First, he had to remove that mysterious coating that left Sulu's car with those dull spots. It was pretty labor intensive. He then removed many of those door dings and meticulously applied some touch-up paint. And, finally, he polished everything back to make the SUV look showroom new.
The next day, 3 On Your Side was there when Sulu returned for her vehicle.
"I am so happy. I could cry," Sulu said as she saw her vehicle. She couldn't believe her eyes and was basically left speechless.
A brief walkaround was all it took for Sulu to realize that her SUV looked even better than the day she bought it.
By the way, Rodriguez and The Touchup Team didn't charge Amber a dime for their services which amounted to around $2,000 if they did charge.
"Can I shake your hand?" Sulu said with tears in her eyes. "Thank you so much."
"No problem," Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.