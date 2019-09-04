3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - College students are headed back to campus not only here in the U.S. but also, right here in the Valley.
And with that said, students need to protect themselves from schemes and scams.
[WATCH: BBB urges college students to be aware of scams]
3 On Your Side was on Grand Canyon University's campus recently where emotions, nerves and anxiety seemed to be running high not only for students but their parents.
"Bringing my baby to college, my firstborn is finally leaving the nest," one parent said.
And with so many young people being away from home for the first time, college campuses are a target for scammers.
"It's crazy, first kid to college. It's exciting but nerve-racking all at the same time," one student said.
The Phoenix Better Business Bureau just put out a list of the Top Scams that college students need to be aware of.
[READ MORE: BBB Tips: 6 Scams for College Students to Avoid]
First on the list is credit card offers.
Getting a credit card may give students a sense of independence and a chance to build credit. But most credit card offers targeting young people are simply gimmicks aimed at getting a student's personal information.
"We're so new to everything, so we're just going to trust everyone that they want the best for us and we're so vulnerable in this time as well," one student said.
Scammers also target college students with scholarships and grant offers.
They usually promise to reduce student loan debt or offer free money with grants. It's easy for students to fall for it.
Another big scheme targeting college students are employment scams.
These may be job offers promising flexible hours and great pay. Or sometimes they'll mail a student a check that looks real, but it's fake.
The scammer hopes students will deposit the money and then trick them into sending some of the money back, wiping out a student's bank account.
Scammers frequently target college students with these fake checks because let's face it, a lot of college kids are broke, and their eyes light up when they get a big check. But it's not just college students. People looking for work-at-home jobs or people selling stuff on the internet are frequently targeted with these fake checks.