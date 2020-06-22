PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Cybersecurity experts are warning of a new phishing scam targeting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The potentially dangerous phishing email was initially reported by Abuse.ch, a site that tracks phishing scams and malware attacks.
"One click could change your entire life," Adam Levin, the founder of CyberScout, told 3 On Your Side.
Here's how the phishing scam works. You get an email with the subject line' vote anonymous about Black Lives Matter.' The body of the email asks you to leave a review of the movement by clicking on an attachment. If you click on it, cybersecurity experts say you're exposing your computer to malware that's a variation of TrickBot, which is a trojan designed to steal information that first showed up in 2016. Once the malware is on your computer, it gives scammers access to your credentials and your data.
"They are so good at what they do," Levin said. "They are sophisticated, creative persistent, and they have weaponized issues, and then they use that against all of us to bring us in and then ultimately turn us into the victim."
"When you get an email, even if you think you know who it's coming from, independently verify with that individual or look at the URL," he added. "This particular one says coming from county authority, but when you go and look at the URL, it has a series of words that absolutely bear no relationship to anything involving any county authority."
To protect yourself from online scams, Levin says you should also make sure your security software is up to date, and your passwords are strong.
