PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-area residents have expressed frustration and disappointment trying to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccination. That makes the perfect scenario for scammers.
Our 3 On Your Side team spoke with Tierra Terry from the Phoenix Better Business Bureau. She said eager consumers need to be cautious. “People are eager to get the vaccine and won't necessarily think twice about getting it to protect themselves and their families. But scammers are relentless and will take advantage that.”
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, a number of scams are coming along with it. Here are five of the most common ones:
- The first scam is asking you to pay for the vaccine. COVID-19 shots are completely free, so never pay.
- Next on the list is paying to secure a spot in line which may be enticing since a steady number of people are showing up. “No legitimate source will ask you to pay to gain priority access to the vaccine with any form of payment,” she said.
- A third scam is paying to have the vaccine shipped to your home. That's not allowed, but scammers are already spreading misinformation on social media sites. “That is something that we’ve heard on the BBB Scam Tracker. But, it is false,” Terry said. “You are not able to get the vaccine shipped to your home, and there's no verified way and no legitimate source will offer that to you.”
- Next up? Being asked to share your personal information with a caller claiming to be a medical representative. “No legitimate resource will call you and ask for your personal information such as your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number to gain access to the vaccine or speed up the process.”
- Finally, once you receive your vaccine, do not post your vaccination card on social media. “Once you receive the vaccine, do not share a picture of it,” she warned us. “Sharing this sensitive information opens the door to identity theft concerns, and it is literally handing scammers a way to replicate fake versions of the vaccine cards and we definitely don't want those floating around.”
Remembering these five things will protect your pocketbook and privacy while you wait your turn to get protection from the pandemic.