3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Linda Spriggs loves country life.
"It's just a beautiful place to ride and have your horses," she told 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper as the two walked around her property.
"You enjoy it, don't you?" Harper asked.
"Oh yeah, absolutely," she replied.
Spriggs lives in Queen Creek, and most of her horse riding is done out in the desert. But at the end of a long ride, Spriggs has to board her horses, Lou and Star, off-site because her 2-acre property doesn't have horse fencing or stalls.
So, she thought it was about time to get some installed.
"What did you envision out here?" Harper asked, referring to putting up pipe fencing.
"Well, what I envision is having my horses home, do some riding and maybe giving some lessons," she said.
Spriggs wound up hiring a business called Iron Horse Welding. The company has a pretty flashy website with pictures that Spriggs says really impressed her.
"Oh, I saw some work that he had on his website, and I was like perfect," she told us.
The owner of Iron Horse Welding is a guy named Jose Flores. 3 On Your Side has investigated Flores and Iron Horse Welding before. In fact, back in 2017, a viewer told 3 On Your Side that he paid Flores to put up pipe fencing and horse stalls. However, Flores never finished the job. But, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Flores returned and completed the project.
Unfortunately, Spriggs says Flores is reportedly back to his old habits. For around $9,200, Flores agreed to have his employees install some covered horse stalls and also put in horse fencing around the entire property.
To get the job started, Spriggs handed over two payments totaling $4,600 to Flores.
But although the job started in January, Spriggs says hardly any work has been done. She says that's because Flores has all kinds of excuses for not showing up.
"First, it was his tooth. Then someone passed away. Then he was in the hospital. It's just one continual story after another," Spriggs told us.
When 3 On Your Side visited Spriggs' property, Flores' workers actually did show up. Spriggs says she was surprised because it's a rarity to anyone working.
But, the employees weren't happy to see 3 On Your Side or our camera as we approached with some questions.
"Please don't film me, please," a worker requested.
"Where's Jose?" Harper asked the men.
"He's not around here," one of them said.
They then told us to contact Flores on the phone, which is what we did while we were on Spriggs' property. After acknowledging he was paid and that's it's been nearly seven months without completing Spriggs' project, Fores promised 3 On Your Side that he'd have Spriggs' job done by July 20.
"July 20?" Harper asked. "You're saying this whole project is going to be done and completed and over with by then?"
"Yes, sir. Yes," Flores responded.
He later ups the ante by emailing me a few days later with an even better date, July 12. He now says Spriggs' entire project will be finished specifically by that date.
Spriggs says it's already been seven months with very little work done over that period. However, with 3 On Your Side's involvement, she's optimistic it might get done now.
"I hope so," she said, shrugging her shoulders. "I guess we'll see."
3 On Your Side will stay on top of the issue and we'll certainly let you know if the job is finished by that promised date.
