QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3 On Your Side) - Aidan Galaska was the athlete, while his brother Cole was the next crocodile hunter, according to their parents, Laura and Richard Galaska, who proudly pointed to their red-headed boys in a family photo. "Several years ago, we were a happy family of four," Laura said.
In one moment, one unimaginable moment in 2013 on a highway in Arizona, everything changed. "It was a horrific car accident our family was in," Laura said. "Our 12-year-old son Cole was killed."
Aidan, who was nine at the time, suffered a life-altering traumatic brain injury. "He was 100% dependent on others for his care. He had zero use of his body," Laura said. "Caregivers at night, nurses in the day, and parents around the clock."
Aidan needed an accessible home. "It was always a juggling act with two floors," Richard said. So the couple hired a contractor and started building. "There was never going to be a room or an area of the home or even the yard that was not accessible to Aidan," Laura said.
Months of work turned into almost two years of construction, and costs spiraled out of control. The Galaskas ended up nearly 40% over budget. "That would have taken every dollar that we had for the rest of our son's life," Laura said. The family was facing skyrocketing bills for construction and for Aidan's recovery. Researchers said Aidan had a high level of cognitive ability, and the family would need to have money available so they could make quick decisions about his care.
"It was the catalyst to do everything we possibly could to give him the capabilities to communicate to get his needs, his wants, his hopes, his dreams, his ideas out into the world instead of being stuck within his own body," Laura said. The Galaskas were forced to sell the house before they could even move in.
"I know that would sound like a very difficult decision. I would say it was a very easy decision for us," Laura added. "A home is just a home. Our son is everything, and we would rather lose money on a home and get rid of it so we could retain some resources to continue his care." In July 2021, months after the sale, a letter showed up from the Town of Queen Creek.
"We're flying along thinking this chapter of our life is over, and we're recovering financially, and then a tax bill comes, just heap more onto an already bad situation," Richard said.
According to the letter, because the Galaskas sold the house before moving in, they are considered speculative builders and subject to taxes on the sale of the house. "It's tens of thousands," Richard estimated, "North of $50,000."
There is a process for audits, but some of the couple's paperwork doesn't seem applicable to their situation. "The intent is for people who sell it to make a profit. Our intent was to move in and care for a disabled son," Richard said. "We tried to tell them that we actually lost a pile of money. We actually had to get out because we were upside down on the home. They nodded and said, 'Yes, but you still built a home in our town, and you owe us money.'"
Constance Halonen-Wilson, a spokesperson for Queen Creek, said in a statement to 3 On Your Side: "The Town has had multiple contacts with the family to explain that the speculative builder tax at issue is not collected by the Town and that such sales tax laws are established and administered by the State of Arizona, not the Town. The tax is paid directly to the State, and any changes or exceptions would be administered through the Arizona Department of Revenue. The Town does not have discretion or the ability to change the tax at issue in this matter."
Rebecca Wilder, a spokesperson for the Department of Revenue, said she is unable to discuss a specific scenario. She highlighted the fact that the speculative builder tax is a municipal level tax, adding, "While DOR is deferential to municipalities on efforts, cities initiate enforcement of their own taxes, DOR provides final approval to, and oversight over, any tax enforcement action."
"They do have latitude to call off an audit and say, 'Not this family. Not this time,'" Richard said. According to Halonen-Wilson, a formal assessment has not been issued, but she said the auditor requires more paperwork from the family to determine whether the speculative builder tax applies.
"Once the documentation is received, IF an assessment is issued and the family believes it is assessed in error, the family can appeal," Halonen-Wilson told 3 On Your Side.
"It's coming down to what's right and what's wrong, and this is absolutely wrong," Laura said. Galaskas' son, Aidan, died in January. He was 18 years old.