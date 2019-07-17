3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When it comes to her Queen Creek horse property, Linda Spriggs says things are finally coming together.
“It’s really kind of funny because for eight months now, there’s been nothing but an excuse,” said Spriggs.
[WATCH: After 8 months, progress made on horse stable at Queen Creek property]
Those excuses, she says, have come from a guy named Jose Flores who runs a company called Iron Horse Welding.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Spriggs explained how Flores accepted two payments totaling $4,600 in order put in horse stalls along with some horse fencing around her property.
[READ MORE: Queen Creek homeowner says welding company has 'unfinished business']
But after eight months, hardly any work had been done.
“What happened after 3 On Your Side got involved?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harped asked.
“Oh my gosh. They showed up,” she said chuckling. “I have stalls, and I have a roof,” as she looked at her horse stalls.
She’s right! After 3 On Your Side contacted Flores, he sent his employees over to finally finish those horse stalls.
They were done in about a week. And, an aerial look shows just how nice her project has come together.
“When I saw the roof up, I was like, wow. This is really happening. It’s going to happen,” Spriggs said.
The second and final phase that needs to be completed is that horse fencing that should be installed around Spriggs’ property. And on this day, the workers were actually starting it.
Flores told 3 On Your Side over the phone Spriggs’ entire job should be done by July 20. Remember, it’s been eight months.
But Spriggs says the work only started once 3 On Your Side got involved.
“You guys are amazing,” Spriggs said of 3 On Your Side. “If anybody is in this situation, call 3 On Your Side because look what they’ve done for us,” Spriggs said.
3 On Your Side is glad to hear progress is being made. But, will the job be completely finished by this weekend as promised? We’ll certainly let you know in a follow-up report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.