PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Susan Rose says things are finally starting to look up after she got 3 On Your Side involved.
"I do feel there is light at the end of the tunnel," she told 3 On Your Side. "In 3 months' time, I was not able to get done what you did in a week's time."
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Rose explained how she and her husband purchased a $3,300 GE washer and dryer set from Lowe's back in December. Rose says they chose the color blue because Lowe's indicated it was the only color they had in stock.
"My husband even called me and said they got the blue ones in stock and that's the only ones available right away. And I said, 'You go ahead and get it,'" said Rose.
But, when Lowe's made the delivery, they only had the blue GE washer saying the dryer was out of stock. That was three months ago, and Lowe's still hasn't come up with that blue dryer.
"It's aggravating. It's constantly aggravating," said Rose.
3 On Your Side got involved and Lowe's indicated it was a manufacturing issue. So, I got hold of GE to get involved. They did. GE didn't say why there's been a three-month delay in Rose getting her dryer. However, they indicated dozens of GE dryers will be sent to Lowe's this week and it will be up to Lowe's to get Rose her dryer.
With that information, a Lowe's spokesman told me in an email, "... that he has asked that they (Lowe's) prioritize Mr. and Mrs. Rose's dryer."
Rose says she's looking forward to finally getting what she paid for.
"I am ecstatic. I am so happy with 3 On Your Side and I don't think anyone could have done it except you Gary," Rose said.
There's no specific date yet regarding when this viewer will get her dryer, but we're told it will be "soon." We'll see and I'll let you know in a follow-up report.