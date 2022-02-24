PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Poison control centers around the country are warning consumers about potential dangers associated with at-home COVID-19 test kits. In Maricopa County, the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center has received 10 reports of accidental exposures to the toxic chemical reagent in some test kits, 3 On Your Side has learned.
If you've taken an at-home test, you know they come with a small vial or dropper full of liquid. That chemical is what causes the reaction that lets you know if you have the virus. Maureen Roland, the managing director of the center, says the test kits are causing two potential risks. First, children can accidentally ingest the chemical in the kits. Second, the chemical can also irritate the eyes.
"The chemical that's in it is called sodium azide," she said. "It's a smaller percent that's in these products, but it certainly can be very irritating. If ingested in large enough amounts, it can cause nausea, vomiting, and also can lower your blood pressure a little bit, which is where we get very concerned with the little kiddos." According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, sodium azide is best known as the chemical found in airbags in vehicles. It's what makes them inflate.
In some cases, people have reported the liquid splashing into their eyes while opening the dropper. In other cases, according to Roland, people have mistaken it for their eye drops.
"As soon as you're done using it, dispose of it immediately," Roland said. You should also store unused test kits out of kids' sight and reach, just like you would with any other chemical, and carefully read the instructions before using the tests."
"If you get it into your eyes, we want you to rinse immediately," she continued. "If you get it into your mouth or a little kiddo gets into it, we want to dilute it quickly, so rinse with water for either your eyes or an ingestion, and then call us at the poison centers," Roland said. The center can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.
This week, Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Ohio reported an "uptick" in accidental exposures to the test kit chemical, and the Upstate New York Poison Center said it has received more than a dozen calls about these products. Most of the people who've reported exposures to this chemical in Maricopa County have been able to treat themselves at home, Roland said.