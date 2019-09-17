3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Pigeon feeding can cause all kinds of problems. They damage property and health officials say pigeons can carry diseases.
Several Valley cities already ban pigeon feedings, and after a recent 3 On Your Side report, the City of Mesa now has a law against it as well.
It's kind of hard to forget two Mesa senior citizens who reportedly had a habit of attracting and feeding pigeons at their home. 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper tried asking them why.
"Your neighbors say you're feeding the pigeons and it's causing a nuisance," said Harper.
"We're not feeding the pigeons. The pigeons are coming here by themselves. We're not feeding the pigeons," said the neighbors.
"How come there's so many of them then," asked Harper.
"Because we used to feed them, but we stopped feeding them," said those neighbors.
But if they did stop feeding them, neighbors like Lindsay Martinez say the damage was already done.
Basically, the food source prevented the pigeons from leaving the neighborhood.
As a result, Martinez says the enormous amount of pigeon droppings was ruining her roof and left a foul odor.
"It's just not healthy all around," said Martinez.
Well, since that 3 On Your Side's report aired, the City of Mesa recently took action.
"When Channel 3's news report came out, we did see a spike in lots of people calling up and providing input on this," said police Lt. Ryan Russell, who is the code compliance administrator for the City of Mesa.
Russell acknowledges that the City's pigeon problems were "soaring" in many Mesa neighborhoods.
So, Mesa examined the issue and just recently voted to ban pigeon feeding altogether.
"This recommended change is based primarily on health and safety. Probably too much information for you to know but pigeons and doves and defecate up to 30 times a day," said Lt. Russell at one of the City Council sessions.
The ordinance goes into effect Sept. 25 and makes pigeon feeding in Mesa illegal.
Violators can be fined $250 for the first offense.
"In Mesa, we say, 'Help us control our pigeon population and please don't feed the pigeons,'" said Lt. Russell.