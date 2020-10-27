3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This year, online and telephone scams have spiked significantly, and victims are losing a lot of money.
Tom Spencer says he just recently upgraded to a new phone.
"There seems to still be a lot of bells and whistles to it that I still need to look at to see how they work," said Spencer.
But while navigating through his new phone, Spencer says he received a text message from someone claiming to be from Google. And that caller said Google was going to "lock" his phone if he didn't call back.
"I'm just trying to figure out what is going on and a couple of paragraphs down, it mentions a phone number of a Google rep who can help you out," said Spencer.
Spencer didn't know it, but the caller was an imposter posing as a Google rep. And that fake Google number Spencer dialed led him directly to the scammer who claimed he could keep the phone on if Spencer went to Walmart and bought a Google Play card.
"Now, why did he need these Google play cards?" asked 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.
"He said, 'Well, this is how we start the process,'" said Spencer.
"To keep the phone from being locked?" asked Harper.
"Yes, to keep the phone from being locked," replied Spencer.
Convinced he was talking to Google, Spencer wound up sending the imposter several Google Play cards totaling $1,600. But the scammer told Spencer not to worry because Google could return the money.
"When you buy the cards, then I will pay you back for the amount that you paid for the cards," said Spencer.
To get properly reimbursed, Spencer was instructed to go to his computer and log on to his bank account. He then allowed the imposter to connect remotely. After all, he wanted his money returned. Instead, the scammer transferred money out of Spencer's account, essentially stealing it right in front of his eyes.
"While he is in your bank account, how much does he take from you and your wife's account?" asked Harper.
"Well, when it got to the end, there were two withdraws. One for $1,600 and another for $900," said Spencer.
"So, $2,500?" asked Harper.
"$2,500," replied Spencer.
When you add in the Google cards that were purchased, Spencer was taken for $4,100. After 3 On Your Side got involved, his bank managed to return $900, but that's it. Spencer says he's pretty sharp but claims if he fell for this convincing scam, anyone can.
"If my experience can help someone else out to think before they put their feet forward, hopefully they'll do it," said Spencer.