PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to driving around the Valley, Regina Paschall says she has a sweet ride.
"I love my car. It's a BMW 5 series. 2013. It's my third Beemer," she told 3 On Your Side.
But one thing she worries about is mechanical problems. So, she paid $2,000 for an extended warranty from a company called iDeal Auto Protect.
"The warranty helps and you know it gives me the confidence to know if something does go wrong, I can get a loaner car from the dealership," she said.
And something did go wrong. Paschall's thermostat went out on her Beemer. But, when she took the car in to get fixed, the repair technician claimed there was no record that she had purchased an extended warranty.
"They called the company and they said, 'Oh, she's never signed for her confirmation number. So, she's not our customer,'" Paschall remembers being told.
"But you paid $2,000?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "Yes," she replied. "And I said when were you going to tell me I needed to sign something?"
Frustrated, Paschall submitted a cancelation form in January and iDeal wrote her back saying, "We will refund you in full."
But over two months later, she hasn't received her money. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
"I feel real confident that you'll be able to go after these folks or least get some information on them," said Paschall.
3 On Your Side got a hold of iDeal Auto Protect and asked about Paschall's refund.
In an email, they claimed, "We had already agreed to refund Mrs. Paschall in full." They went on to say that although she canceled just after the 30-day deadline, they had already decided to mail her two $1,000 checks, even though the date on those checks is two days after 3 On Your Side emailed the company. The company also denied that Paschall was never in their system. They say her account was, in fact, activated.
Paschall says after 3 On Your Side's involvement, she finally received two checks totaling $2000. It's money she says she can really use right now. "I mean a lot. Especially during these times. Money is tight," said Paschall.
Ideal Auto Protect sent 3 On Your Side the following statement:
Hello Mr. Harper,
It's a pleasure to hear from you. I am not sure where or with who you recently inquired, however this is our FIRST time ever hearing from you or anyone from your team on this matter, and we did respond in a timely manner.
We had already agreed to refund Mrs. Paschall in full. However for your knowledge, the customer's plan was in fact in place and active. Mrs. Paschall decided she did not want the service and decided to request a refund after her first 30 days, our policy states that within the first 30 days the customer is entitled to a full refund, after 30 day, they will incur cancellation and prorated fees. I am sure your findings did show you this as well. However we did in fact make an exception and waive any prorated or cancellation fees she may have incurred and process a full refund. The shipping label and tracking number were actually created last week and was set to go out today or tomorrow.
Attached is a picture of the money order as proof of our intentions to make Regina whole again. The customer did agree to sign a release as well. We now consider this closed and the customer's account cancelled.
We do appreciate your patriotism and efforts in assisting customers. All though this customer had already been satisfied prior to receiving your first email. We understand you are doing a good thing and are simply helping the public when they may not have anywhere else to go.
Stay safe.
iDeal Auto Protect