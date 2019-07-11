PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man says a group home where his wife once lived owes him more than $2,000 for rent that he paid in advance. And to make matters worse, he says he's been trying to that money for over a year.
"Most of them I picked up at thrift stores," said David Wright.
Wright has quite the collection of bolo ties displayed in his Phoenix home.
"I still want to pick up more," said Wright.
And in another area of the house, a moose collection left behind by his late wife Peggy.
"I got a whole room full of that," said Wright.
Between his wife's moose collection and pictures, Wright has fond memories of Peggy who died over a year ago from Alzheimer's.
Prior to her death, Wright had admitted his wife into a discreet group home called Effortless Assisted Living.
But it didn't come cheap at $3,200 a month. Still, he paid the owner of the group home, Mo Platon, two months of rent upfront.
"I didn't want to be making payments every month, so I paid him two months in advance," said Wright.
The payments were made back in February 2018. But unfortunately, Peggy died just a few weeks after moving into the home.
Wright turned to the group home's contract which indicates he's entitled to get some of his money back.
"The facility shall not request or retain fees after the resident's death or termination of residency," said Wright.
According to Wright, he had a balance of about $2,400 that should have been returned.
But he lost touch with Platon and the group home and over a year later, Wright still doesn't have his money.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Platon is affiliated with another group home. So, 3 On Your Side went there.
"Hello, I was looking for Mr. Platon," said Gary Harper.
"Platon? He's not here," a staff member replied.
"Not here, huh, does he come by often?" asked Harper.
We eventually spoke to Mo Platon on the phone who acknowledged he does owe Wright $2,400 in unused rent and claims it's simply been an oversight.
"Can't blame it on anyone, man. It was just miscommunication, I guess," said Platon.
And not long after that conversation, Wright says he received his $2,400 refund. He says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I am really pleased with Channel 3 and the way you take care of it. You helped a lot of people," said Wright.
3 On Your Side was glad to help, and here's more good news. Now that he has his refund, Wright says he's donating $1,000 to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his wife.
