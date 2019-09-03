3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When Sandy Spranger looks at her deceased husband's picture, she still can't believe he's gone. After all, it was just last month that he died in her arms.
"And he just kind of went backyard and that was it," Spranger said as she remembered her husband's death.
[WATCH: Phoenix widow says DirecTV won't let her cancel without big fees]
Without her husband and without an income now, Spranger has been trying to get a better handle on her finances.
"I'm trying to eliminate all the stuff that I don't need now," she said.
So, Spranger tried getting rid of DirecTV to save money. She says her monthly bill is so unaffordable, that she's already behind to the tune of $302 when late fees are added in.
However, her conversation with the DirecTV rep went sour when she tried canceling.
"It did not start out that way," she said of her conversation. "And, we ended up in a screaming match. She said, 'You have a contract,' and I said, 'No, I don't.' She said, 'Well, yes, you do.'"
Turns out, two years ago when Spranger's husband was still around, the couple's DirecTV wasn't working properly. As a result, the company persuaded them into upgrading their DirecTV system. And when that happened, it started Spranger and her husband on a new contract which doesn't end now for another four months.
"I think it's an unfair business practice," Spranger says of DirecTV's policy.
Spranger says she had absolutely no knowledge of the new contract and contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
"Well, I called you Gary Harper because I watch you all the time and you do tremendous things. You can always work things out for everybody," she said.
3 On Your Side asked DirecTV to investigate Spranger's issue and they did. To resolve the problem, DirecTV says Spranger will still have to pay that $302 balance that she fell behind on.
However, DirecTV has agreed to release her from the remaining four months of her contract.
That amounts to around $640 that she won't have to pay. Spranger says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
"Gary's the only one that seems to be able to reach the right people at the right time to get a resolution, and I'm very thankful for that," said Spranger.
In a statement to 3 On Your Side, DirecTV says it's their standard policy to start a new contract under the circumstances. But, Spranger says she was never aware of the policy.
Here's DirecTV's statement to 3 On Your Side:
"We worked with the customer to address her DirecTV contract concerns and will be adjusting the early termination fees.
And yes, system upgrades typically require a new contract and are paired with a new discount offer which we communicate to the customer."