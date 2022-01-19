PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Carson Abbey says he couldn't believe what he heard and saw last month when he walked outside his house. "I hear what sounds like an explosion,” Carson told 3 On Your Side. "It sounded like a grenade going off."

That sound was Carson's 2005 Nissan legally parked in the front of his home, and it had just been demolished by a motorist who was distracted and plowed right into the back of Carson's car. "He's out of his vehicle walking up and down, and he's extremely apologetic," said Carson.

The motorist was an employee with the Paradise Valley School District, and he was driving a heavy-duty maintenance truck similar to this one owned by the school district.

Carson says school officials quickly responded to the scene, a police report was made, and Carson was reassured by school officials they would take care of the problem. "The supervisor shows up and gives me his business card,” Carson recollected from that day. “He then tells me and my wife that he would notify the insurance company."

But it's more than a month now, and Carson's wrecked Nissan remains parked in front of his home. He says the school district's insurance company offered to settle with a $4,300 check. But he turned it down because he thought the value was too low. Since then, he says there hasn't been a lot of communication. "Do you feel like you may have fell through the cracks?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. "Definitely," Carson replied.

3 On Your Side reached out to Valley Schools Management Group, which insures the school district. Once we did, Carson's claim was finally settled after a third-party company appraised Carson's wrecked car for more than $9,400, about double the original offer.

A spokesman also maintains that the settlement was reached quickly within 30 days, which is reportedly within the industry standard.

Carson disagrees but says he's glad the ordeal is over and looks forward to finally getting that check. "I don't understand how an insurance company can put something on the back burner and forget about it," he said.

The insurance company tells 3 On Your Side that this viewer's claim was handled correctly and timely within 20 to 30 days, which is simply the normal process for settling a claim.

Valley Metro, the district’s insurance company, provided the following statement.

“Valley Schools expeditiously settled with Mr. Abbey just 20 days after receiving his notice of claim — far faster than the industry average of 30 days. Valley Schools worked closely with Mr. Abbey to ensure he received a fair settlement, which included rental car assistance so that he was not without a vehicle. Valley Schools is proud to work so quickly to resolve this matter to Mr. Abbey's satisfaction.”

In response, Carson Abbey wrote the following statement.