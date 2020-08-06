A Phoenix man said he was being charged for a "free" iPhone through AT&T so he called 3 On Your Side.

3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rick Newton has a job that requires him to be glued to his phone.

"Well, I'm required to have a cellphone for work," Rick told 3 On Your Side. "If we're on-call, we have to have the ability to be contacted by the company."

"I've made 13 payments already on a free phone," Newton said.

Since having a phone is important, Newton started researching for not only a better plan, but also a better phone.

"I was with another company before and I didn't have any problems and I was like, I'll give AT&T a try," said Newton.

Newton wound up at an AT&T store where a representative told him about a great promotion that offered a free phone.

"They said if you signed up today, they would offer a free phone and no contract," said Newton.

Newton agreed to the deal and was anxious to start using that new phone that he got. However, when his first AT&T bill arrived, he realized he was being charged $15 monthly installments for that so-called "free phone." And Newton says he's been complaining to AT&T for a year about it.

Newton says he's been complaining to AT&T for a year about it.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and I reached out to AT&T, which looked into the matter.

After they did, AT&T agreed to return those 13 payments totaling $195. They also agreed to waive the remaining balance for the phone, which amounts to nearly $500.

Newton says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I've been dealing with this issue for 13 months. And I contacted Gary Harper and he took care of it in like a couple of days," Newton said.

AT&T was great to work with. They were quick to get involved at my request and resolve the issue and I appreciate that.

