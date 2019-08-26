3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Gift cards can be great, but they can come with pitfalls. A Valley man says he found that out the hard way.
Enrique Perez says he has a passion for cars.
"I've had a rag-top beetle, a bug, I've had a Chevy Chevelle Malibu," he said.
However, his latest car project has him sweating bullets.
"I have no A/C right now, and it's like, my goodness, I'm sweating in there! It throws hot air. It feels like you're in an oven," said Perez.
So, Perez jumped on his phone and navigated to eBay, and found the exact parts he needed to fix his air conditioning.
To purchase those parts, Perez went to a Walgreens and went straight to the gift card section.
That's when he grabbed the eBay gift card and put money on the card.
"I just got the first one. Went to the cash register, paid her $200 and she gave me the receipt," said Perez.
With $200 loaded on to that eBay card, Perez then tried to buy those air conditioning parts off eBay.
But that's when he got bad news. All $200 he loaded onto that card wasn't there anymore.
The card actually had a zero balance and the $200 was gone.
"I was like, I'm going to call Gary Harper right now," said Perez.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved. Walgreens tells us there's not a lot they can do.
However, eBay had more positive news. They looked into the matter and in an email said, "We aren't able to substantiate malicious or fraudulent activity occurring. However, we've gone ahead and granted the customer a courtesy refund for the cost of the gift card ($200)."
Perez says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side and says he can really use the money.
"$200 is a lot, and right now I'm unemployed, and that's too much money," Perez said.