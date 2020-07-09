PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Jake Moser says his family finally has their money back and that it only happened because of 3 On Your Side. "The day after we spoke with you guys, we got an email from Ticketmaster and they refunded our entire money," a smiling Jake Moser told us.

And what a refund it is-- nearly $3,800. It’s all because the Celine Dion concert, which was supposed to have taken place in Glendale this past spring, never happened. "Sept. 29 was the pre-sale, and then March 29 was the actual concert," Moser said.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert was postponed. And according to Moser, his family was having problems getting their $4,700 in tickets refunded. But that changed once 3 On Your Side got involved. "It greased the wheels completely. Without you guys, we were stuck. That was 5 or 6 months into it,” Moser said.

Turns out, Moser’s family bought around $3,800 in Celine Dion tickets using Ticketmaster and another $1,000 went to StubHub.

3 On Your Side discovered Ticketmaster’s policy says if a show is postponed, you can get a refund. But Moser says he had been waiting months for the money and that the refund only happened after 3 On Your Side's involvement.

As for StubHub, they have no refund policy for postponed dates.

Moser says his family is glad to have most of their money returned thanks to 3 On Your Side. "We called you guys and, literally, in a week, all of the sudden, we had our money. So, without you guys we wouldn't have had it. So, the pressure of coming forward and saying something really helped,” he said. “I appreciate everything 3 On Your Side did."

On Thursday, 3 On Your Side received the following email response from Stubhub: