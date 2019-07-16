3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A north Phoenix family thought buying a hot tub would be the perfect complement to their backyard oasis, but after handing over $5,900, they say they never got anything for their money.
When it comes to their backyard oasis, Jennifer Yager and her family say it's almost perfect.
[WATCH: Phoenix family doesn't have hot tub after paying $5,900 for it]
In fact, they say it's been a work in progress since they moved in six months ago.
"We really like to entertain outside a lot, so we wanted to do it right," said Yager.
The only thing they say they're missing is a hot tub.
So, they hired a guy they've done business with before.
"His name is Rudy Cervantes, and we purchased a hot tub from him 14 years ago we met him at one of the home shows," said Yager.
Cervantes runs a company called Aztec Empire Spa Service. Yager and her husband say they felt comfortable giving Cervantes $5,900 upfront to buy and install that hot tub.
But that was way back in November, and they still have no hot tub.
"He told us in a text that he ran into some personal problems and that he spent our money and that he knew that was wrong and that he would pay us back," said Yager.
Cervantes did start making payments for that missing hot tub in May. In fact, he gave the couple $700. But Yager worried when they didn't hear from him or get any more money.
So, Yager contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I just got frustrated. I said, 'You know, I've given this guy the benefit of the doubt, and you know, we tried to work with him. I'm done. It's been 7-months,'" said Yager.
3 On Your Side contacted Cervantes, who acknowledged he ran into some business troubles and spent the money.
After apologizing, Cervantes promised 3 On Your Side he'll continue paying and make $500 monthly payments until Yager and her family are paid in full.
Yager says the whole ordeal has been a learning lesson.
"Maybe it wasn't the best thing to pay everything upfront, but we did," said Yager.
3 On Your Side will stay on top of things to see if those monthly payments are made.
(1) comment
Yo, I could see a cold tub. But a hot tub, naaa .[blink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.