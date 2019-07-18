3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - A Phoenix couple says they were pretty happy to get new flooring installed in their home that is until they realized a $2,000 mistake was made.
Ever since R.J. and Angie Etchebarren moved into their Phoenix home, they've been making home improvements.
"We started with our kitchen cabinets and had those refinished, and then we did new countertops, put in a backsplash," Angie said.
And their biggest project was getting new flooring installed.
So, they hired a company called Home Solutionz, located in Tempe.
The company sent out a representative to measure the floor and came to the conclusion that between material and installation, it would be about a $10,000 project.
R.J. and Angie agreed, but after the floor was installed, the couple was left with nearly a dozen boxes of extra flooring.
"That's a lot. That's way too much," Angie said.
R.J. and Angie figured Home Solutionz simply over measured.
So, the couple got out their own tape measure, and the couple made a startling discovery.
"So, we did the simple math and realized, wait, based off what we ordered and what was used, the square footage was off," said R.J.
Apparently, Home Solutionz had over measured the area and wound up telling R.J. and Angie they needed more flooring than was actually needed, which is why they wound up with all those extra boxes.
"We love the flooring, the flooring itself is great," Angie.
But having all this extra material isn't great. And according to the couple, it amounts to around $2,000 in excess flooring.
When they brought the issue to the attention of Home Solutionz, the company offered to return only $500.
So, they contacted 3 On Your Side, and we got a hold of the company and spoke with Joe Darger with Home Solutionz.
"We're always about making a win-win situation and doing what's fair for the customer," said Darger.
Darger went on to say the extra boxes were a bit excessive. As a result, he says the company agreed to refund just over $2,250 the cost of the extra material.
"The job turned out beautiful. The customer should be happy with the job. We just had a little extra material. We're going to go ahead and refund it and take care of them," said Darger.
The $2,200 check is supposed to be on its way soon. When it arrives, we'll let you know in a follow-up report.
(1) comment
Good thing e did not measure e' s hinny for underwear. [ohmy]
