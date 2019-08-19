3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Debbie Walters says her central Phoenix home has been broken into three different times.
"It had a screen on it right here," Walters told us as she showed us the window on her backdoor where one of the break-ins happened. "They cut the screen all the way around, and then they smashed in the window, which was also a safety glass."
So, nearly three years ago, Walters and her husband hired a company called GHS Interactive Security to install a security system in the house.
Walters says for $50 a month, the system was pretty simple to use and it gave her and her husband peace of mind.
However, last October, she says the security system started acting up and going off when it shouldn't have.
"It probably happened two to three times within a couple of months, and I thought something is wrong with the system," she said.
Walters called GHS, and the company sent out a repair technician who fixed some minor problems with her system.
When he was done, Walters says he handed her an electronic gadget with a blank screen with just enough room for her electronic signature.
"He said just sign here indicating I was here and that I checked the system out and you're good to go," said Walters.
Walters gave her electronic signature and didn't think anything about it until recently when she realized her three-year contract with GHS Interactive Security was about to expire, and she called to keep it from renewing.
That's when she learned she was already on the hook for an additional three-year contract. And, at $50 a month, the new contract amounted to $1,800.
"I said no way. I would have never signed that agreement. And the representative said, 'Ma'am, you need to read what you sign.' She was kind of snarky,'" Walters said.
Remember that electronic device that Walters signed? Well, the repair technician actually slipped in an addendum saying Walters was agreeing to an additional three-year contract.
"When that technician is here, did he say by the way sign this blank screen and you're signing up for another three years?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked Walters.
"Nope," she replied. "Never. Or I wouldn't have signed it."
So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and we got a hold of GHS Interactive Security. After looking into the matter for me, the company sent Walters a letter saying her system is officially canceled and it will not be renewed.
However, the letter did not mention how or why the technician had Debbie sign three-year extension.
Regardless, after 3 On Your Side's involvement, Walters won't have to pay $1,800 for a security system she doesn't want anymore.
Debbie says she can't thank 3 On Your Side enough.
"I'm so glad I called you and got a hold of you," she said. "I'm letting everybody I know that if they have a problem to just give you a holler and see if you can help them out. I wouldn't be here if you hadn't gotten involved," she said.
GHS released the following statement to Arizona's Family:
"Since receiving this consumer issue, we've had the opportunity to discuss the concerns brought forward with our valued customers Mr. and Mrs. Walters and have reached a collective resolution.
GHS Interactive Security, LLC. operates with a high degree of integrity and we take pride in building strong lasting relationships with our customers. As part of this, we offer our long term valued customers a complimentary (free) system diagnostic testing every zone and device installed. This service provides our customers an opportunity to bring forth any concerns or questions regarding their service and system. It additionally provides an opportunity for our technicians to address those concerns and questions onsite and demonstrate the latest and updated technologies available to our customers.
While it is an option for our customers to upgrade their security system, add additional devices or elect to extend their term during this service appointment, it is not a requirement of accepting the complimentary system check.
After a careful review of Mr. and Mrs. Walters' account records, we show that on October 23, 2018 they verbally confirmed a complimentary system diagnostic appointment that was offered by our service department. On October 30, 2018, the Walters signed an extension agreement via DocuSign that would secure their discounted monthly rate for an additional 3 years and supersede the remaining initial term obligation. On July 10 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Walters then inquired about service termination due to unforeseen economical changes and contacted our customer care to seek options available. During this time, our customer service discussed the current contractual agreement, including the resign completed with Mr. and Mrs. Walters in 2018 and proposed alternative options available to support their request.
In the event circumstances or needs for security change during our customers' term of services, GHS will always strive to accommodate and meet the needs for our valued customers. In light of the Walters recent hardships, GHS has voided the extension agreement of the new resign term. We have contacted the Walters and advised of the corrections made and provided our apology for any miscommunication regarding the complimentary service. They have decided to continue with their initial 36 month term with our offer of a reduced rate to accommodate their finances. The Walters may re-visit the option of extending service in the future and GHS will be more than happy to assist.
Thank you for your assistance in this matter. Please let me know how I can be of any further assistance, I'm happy to help."