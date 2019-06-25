3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When it comes to opening and their paying bills, Al Purifoy and his wife Gwen say they're always on top of it.
"We pay them every month," Al said.
"And you want to have good credit?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked.
"Oh yeah, that's an understatement," he replied.
[WATCH: Phoenix couple spots 'strange' transactions on bank account]
But while going through some of their bills recently, they noticed what they believed to be fraudulent payments from their BBVA bank account that had been applied to a Barclay credit card with account numbers that didn't belong to them.
"I noticed it, and I said, 'Something is wrong,'" Gwen said. "Something is really, really wrong."
After reviewing the payments more closely, they realized there were 39 strange payments totaling $4,500 dating all the way back to 2017. And again, the payments were applied to Barclay account numbers that didn't look familiar.
"Ironically enough, the payment amount was close to what we pay every month, but the credit card account numbers were different," Al said.
"So, they were being applied to accounts that you did not belong to you?" Harper asked.
"Somebody's account, yes sir," Al said.
Al and Gwen say they kept filing disputes with BBVA in hopes of stopping the fraudulent transactions from happening. They were also hoping BBVA would return some of that money, if not all of it. But they say the bank keeps referring them to Barclays. And Barclays keeps referring them back to BBVA.
"I still have no resolution," a disappointed Al said. "That's why I call for help."
3 On Your Side got involved and we asked BBVA and Barclays to investigate. They did and discovered all those payments were actually legitimate. They weren't fraudulent at all.
Turns out, those account numbers that didn't look familiar to Al and Gwen were just confirmation numbers from the payments the couple did make. That's why they didn't look familiar.
The couple says they're glad to know they're really not fraud victims and thank 3 On Your Side for sorting it all out.
"I know it never would have happened without you guys," Al told 3 On Your Side. "It puts my mind at ease knowing that a big brother will come to school and beat up the bullies because we weren't getting anywhere with the banks."
Both banks were great to work with. They put in some time and energy to look into the matter, and 3 On Your Side certainly appreciates that.