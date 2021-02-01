PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Ronda Updegraff says she and her husband Will love to see the world by taking cruises.
"So, you have the cruise part of the vacation and the land part of it and you get to see all kinds of things without dragging your suitcase around all the time," Ronda told 3 On Your Side.
Ronda and Will have been on numerous cruises and were interested in taking one around Greece and Italy.
So, they booked a trip on Norwegian Cruise Line and after paying more than $7,864.90, they anxiously awaited for their big vacation.
"And then the pandemic hit. So, we canceled that cruise," said Ronda.
Ronda and Will say Norwegian persuaded them to postpone their cruise until 2021and were given a credit for that future cruise.
But once again, because of the pandemic, the upcoming cruise was canceled, this time by Norwegian.
"We don't know when we'll be able to cruise," Ronda said. "This pandemic just doesn't seem to be going away."
Frustrated and unclear about the future of COVID-19, Ronda and Will asked Norwegian to simply refund their money.
As a result, they say Norwegian sent them a cancelation invoice indicating a $7,864.90 refund is coming their way. But that refund hasn't happened.
"I did try disputing my credit card for the payment but it's too old because I gave them the money in 2019," said Ronda.
According to Ronda and Will, Norwegian Cruise Line said they gave the couple a credit for that postponed cruise and they don't give refunds for credits.
The couple, which had travel insurance, filed a claim for a refund but haven't heard anything either.
"So, why they just won't refund us and they keep thinking they can continue to string us along is not right," Ronda said.
3 On Your Side got involved and both the insurance company and Norwegian say they'll look into the matter.
But until then, Ronda and her husband say they can really use that money.
"You should get a refund when services are not rendered and they're not going to be rendered for probably a few years," said Ronda.
Once Norwegian Cruise Line and the insurance company decide on whether or not to refund the money, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.