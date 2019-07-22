3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - More than a dozen homeowners recently got together, and many of them have never even met.
Yet, they have one common problem. A contractor reportedly took their money and left them high and dry.
"He's got $90,000 of my money right now," one disgusted homeowner told 3 On Your Side.
He's not alone. Homeowner after homeowner, along with subcontractors, all tell 3 On Your Side that they regret doing business with a guy named Danny Meador who owns a company called Danny Meador Construction.
"My name is Brian Mehigan, and I did three jobs for Danny Meador. He owes me $8,000," Brian Mehigan said.
He owns his own plumbing business and was hired by Meador to do plumbing work. However, Meador never paid him for the jobs.
James Hussey is another subcontractor hired by Meador to do work and was also never paid.
"I'm a landscaper, and Danny owes me a little over $33,000," Hussey told us.
Cindy Murray says Meador needs to return her mom's money. Murray says after being paid, Meador started to remodel her mom's home and then abruptly abandoned the job, leaving her home unlivable.
That's why Murray showed up to the meeting with other people.
"She has nothing to show for $82,000," Murray said.
David Robbins and his wife recently had a baby. They hired Danny Meador Construction to add on to their home to accommodate their growing family.
But after getting paid $20,000 upfront, he says Meador skipped out. As a result, Robbins opened his house for the meeting where stories about Meador were nonstop.
"It's just really disheartening because of our decision to hire Danny Meador. We are further away from that goal than when we started," Robbins said.
So, what happened to Meador and all that money he accepted from customers?
Meador declined to speak to 3 On Your Side on camera, but in an email, he told us, "We have closed the business and are currently working with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to surrender our license and accelerate these homeowners' access to the Residential Recovery Fund. I have no further comment."
Due to the number of complaints, the Registrar of Contractors just issued a consent order indicating Danny Meador Construction will cooperate with the agency's investigation, and in the meantime, revoked the company's license to do any further business.
It's little consolation for people like Hussey who had to shut down his landscaping business after not getting paid by Meador.
"You (Meador) owe me money, and you ruined my family, and you ruined my company," James told 3 On Your Side.
