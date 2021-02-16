3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV/CBS 5) - Ben Schern is in the inspection business. It's his job to make sure a building is up to code before the buyer assumes the property.
"It's kind of like a home inspection for commercial property and that includes multi-family housing, retail spaces and high rises," Schern told 3 On Your Side.
He's owned his inspection company for around 12 years and does all the inspections himself. In other words, he has no employees.
"I think the only employee I've ever had was my son back when he was in high school and he was doing an apprenticeship with me and that's it."
So why is Schern receiving notices from the Arizona Department of Economic Security wanting to confirm that he laid off employees? "Robert, I don't know him. Ray, don't know who you are," Schern chuckled as he sifted through numerous notices from DES.
Schern showed 3 On Your Side notice after notice from people claiming he laid them off. If Schern forgets to reply or doesn't return the notice in a timely matter to DES, the person claiming to have been laid off stands a good chance of getting unemployment benefits.
"Then they get their check from the state. It's free money," he said.
It's not just Schern either. 3 On Your Side has heard from numerous Valley business owners complaining they are getting the same notices regarding fraudulent claims from people saying they were laid off.
Responding to each and every notice is time-consuming, too.
"It weighs me down. I mean, it takes like five to 10 minutes, stamps, envelopes and a run to the Post Office. It piles up," said Schern.
Schern says he's called DES numerous times complaining but gets no answers.
He's so fed up dealing with the notices that he recently sent DES a bill asking to be reimbursed for his time.
"I did. I started invoicing the state for every notice I get that I have to fill out," said Schern.
He's not expecting to be paid but hopes the bill simply gets someone's attention.
DES is aware of the fraudulent claims and says it recently implemented new security measures.
In an email to 3 On Your Side, DES says, "Fraudulent filings are now being prevented. Therefore the number of notices going out to employers will significantly decrease soon. We apologize for the disruption to the business community and appreciate their assistance in identifying fraudulent claims."
Schern says he hopes something is being done because he and other business owners don't have time for frivolous paperwork.
"I'd warn companies to pay attention to their mail. I mean, it's the state. I mean, you don't want to mess around with the state. So, keep sending those notices back in and making those phone calls," said Schern.
Again, this is a good reminder for businesses big or small to stay on top of their mail and if they come across these notices, make sure they're filled out and mailed back to the state.