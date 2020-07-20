PINETOP, Ariz. (3 On Your Side) - Lee Nuzum recently received an email confirming the purchase of a $1,300 laptop.
"It looked exactly like an Amazon confirmation," Nuzum told 3 On Your Side.
Here's the catch. Nuzum never bought a laptop and the shipping address wasn't familiar. She feared her Amazon account had been hacked.
"At the bottom of this email, there was a phone number that said 'Amazon fraud line.' My husband saw that and called them, thinking he was calling Amazon," Nuzum said. "We were on the phone forever with these people."
The people on the other end of the line asked for personal information, including a credit card number, which the Nuzums provided. Then they asked for Social Security numbers.
"I realized right away that's what they were doing," Nuzum said. "There was never an order for a $1,300 computer. It was all to get you to call the 'fraud line.'"
Amazon says it is aware of spoofed emails like the one Nuzum received. According to the online retail giant, anyone who receives an email that appears to be from Amazon should check the sender's email address. Genuine emails from Amazon will always come from an address ending in "@amazon.com."
To avoid falling victim to phishing attempts, consumers should also check emails for grammatical errors, and if there are any questions, do not click on links within the email. Instead, go directly to Amazon.com, according to guidance on the company's website. Amazon also says it will never send an email asking for bank account information, credit card numbers or common password questions like your mother's maiden name or your favorite pet's name.
"We were so easily roped into this," Nuzum said. "We know about the scams, and we're generally careful, but it looked so authentic."
The couple immediately canceled their credit card, and now they are carefully monitoring all of their accounts.
"So far, everything is OK," Nuzum said. "Thank goodness we realized it when we did!"
