PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Susan Rose says she tries to stay on top of dirty laundry the best she can.
"So, because it's just my husband and me, I do laundry probably a couple of times a week. When he's home, maybe a little more," Rose said.
But her washer and dryer were 12 years old, and Rose says she told her husband it was time to upgrade. "I did some research online for about 30 days, and I said look, I want this for Christmas. And he said pick out a set, and I'll go get it."
Rose went online and found a washer and dryer set on sale at Lowe's Home Improvement. So, her husband went to this nearby Lowe's to purchase the appliances, and the only color available was blue.
"My husband even called me and said they got the blue ones in stock, and that's the only ones available right away. And I said, you go ahead and get it," Rose explained.
Rose and her husband paid over $3,300 for the appliances and asked Lowes to deliver them. But the next day, Lowe's showed up at their home with only the blue washer, claiming the dryer was actually out of stock.
"We said, okay, bring us what you got."
Well, that was nearly three months ago, and Rose says she's still stuck using her old dryer to do laundry even though she's already paid $3,300 for a washer and a dryer.
"Where is your dryer?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "That's what I'd like to know," Rose replied.
Rose says Lowes maintains they'll deliver the dryer she paid for, but they have no idea when it will actually be in stock. So, Rose contacted 3 On Your Side. "I wanted to see if you could prompt them to get my dryer delivered."
I got a hold of Lowes Corporate offices and asked them to look into the issue. After all, Rose paid for two appliances and only has one.
Lowes says they're currently investigating the hold-up and trying to find a dryer to deliver to Rose.
"It's aggravating. It's constantly aggravating," Rose said.
Lowes never did explain why it's taking so long to find a dryer. Once they do and deliver it, I'll let you know in a follow-up report.