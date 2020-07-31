PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Families with children in kindergarten through twelfth grade are expected to shell out a record-breaking $34 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
The jump, according to NRF, is largely based on technology. As students and parents prepare for online learning, more families are planning to buy laptops and computer accessories.
"This is an unprecedented year with great uncertainty, including how students will get their education this fall whether they are in kindergarten or college," said Matthew Shay, the NRF President and CEO. "Most parents don't know whether their children will be sitting in a classroom or in front of a computer in the dining room, or a combination of the two. But they do know the value of an education and are navigating uncertainty and unknowns so that students are prepared."
According to NRF's annual survey, families with children in elementary school through twelfth grade say they plan to spend an average $789.49, eclipsing last year's record of $696.70. The survey also shows 63% of families plan to buy computers or other technology this school year, as many families prepare for virtual learning.
"If you want something that’s more on the affordable end, we recommend looking toward Chrome Books," Samantha Gordon, the deals editor for Consumer Reports told 3 On Your Side. "There are definitely going to be some deals there."
"One laptop we like is the Lenovo Yoga laptop," Gordon added. "This normally costs around $900. Right now it’s $700 on Amazon. It has a good processor, good built memory, 8 gigabytes of memory, so it can run Zoom. It can run Chrome. It can run all of these different apps. It’s also a two-in-one, so it converts into a tablet so you have more versatility."
Gordon expects to see more laptop sales in the coming weeks, but she says that doesn't mean consumers should wait to buy.
"I don’t think that the laptops that are on sale right now, I don’t necessarily think those deals are going to get that much better that it’s worth waiting," Gordon said. "If you see the laptop that you want on sale, it’s better to get it now and have it so you can get used to using it before the school year kicks off."
Routers will also be on many back-to-school shopping lists, as families upgrade to handle increased WiFi demand.
"You want a router that’s going to provide internet to every corner of your home. Different routers will have different capacities, so you want one router for a larger home, but you don’t necessarily need the same thing for a small or midsize home," Gordon said. "Right now we’re seeing a really great deal on the Netgear Nighthawk router. It’s a very reliable router. It’s worked well in all of CR’s tests and it’s affordable, too."
Typically, the Netgear Nighthawk router costs $190, but is on sale for $160 at retailers including Best Buy, Office Depot, and Walmart, according to Gordon.
College students and their parents are also expected to have a record-breaking year for back-to-school spending, with families planning to spend almost $1,100 on average, according to NRF.