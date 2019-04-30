3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When 3 On Your Side helped out Rex Welch, it was music to his ears.
[WATCH: 3 On Your Side recovers $40,000 for viewers in April]
He went to the emergency room thinking he was having a heart attack only to find out it was a case of acid reflux. Still, his relatively short visit left him stuck with a $33,790.01 hospital bill.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Hospital pursues Gilbert man for $33K over 'paid' bill]
The problem centered around his insurance carrier called Health Net. They processed his claim incorrectly. And, according to Welch, Health Net wouldn't look into their mistake for him.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Health Net not only reviewed his account, but they reprocessed the claim.
[READ MORE: Insurance company finally pays $33K bill]
As a result, Welch only had to pay only $1,135.12 instead of $33,790.01.
"Once Gary Harper got involved and went into action, we got action,” Welch said. “We got phone calls right away. No more waiting in line on the phone for 45 minutes no more."
3 On Your Side got money back for Derek Porter. He paid $6,000 up front so he could have a large lattice covering installed over this portion of his backyard. However, after the company took his six grand, they never installed that lattice covering.
[READ MORE: Homeowners say business owner takes money and fails to deliver products]
After 3 On Your Side visited the company and left numerous voice mails and emails regarding Porter's money, the company returned every dollar.
“I had your back on this one, didn't I?" Gary Harper asked.
“Absolutely,” Porter replied. “110%.”
And finally, 3 On Your Side helped David Finger. A debt collector was pursuing him and demanding that he pay $6,500. He says a Tempe apartment complex was mistakenly pursuing him for 12 months of unpaid rent because his daughter never moved into an apartment he co-signed for.
[READ MORE: Phoenix area man says apartment complex mistakenly pursuing him for $6.5K]
After 3 On Your Side got involved, the apartment complex called off the debt collector, meaning Finger will not have to pay $6,500.
"I couldn't even sit at my desk for like a half hour because I was like so excited,” Finger said when hearing the amount was waived. “I was just relieved to be done with it."
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of April, it comes to $48,931.
And, for the entire year so far, it amounts to $127,454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.