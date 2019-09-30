3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Katie Coombs says 3 On Your Side help her get $2,100 back in her pocket.
Coombs explained how rolled her Cadillac down an embankment and totaled it. With her car now out of commission, Coombs didn't need her extended warranty that covered mechanical break downs.
However, she couldn't seem to get the company to return her the balance of the warranty. But, the very day 3 On Your Side contacted the company, they mailed out a handwritten check for just over $2,100.
Coombs says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.
"I want to thank Channel 3 so much because I know that I would still be arguing with them," Coombs said.
Sandy Spranger says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. After the unexpected death of her husband, Spranger was left in a financial bind and wanted to cancel her DirecTV to free up her monthly budget. But DirecTV said no, claiming she had several months left on her contract.
After 3 On Your Side got involved, DirecTV waived the remainder of the contract which amounted to just over $600.
That's money Spranger won't have to pay, and she says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"Gary Harper's the only one that seems to be able to reach the right people at the right time to get a resolution, and I'm very, very thankful for that," she said.
And finally, Darlene Rengel says can't believe what 3 On Your Side was able to do for her. She wanted one window downstairs and another upstairs to be removed and walled in.
However, the fake contractor she hired to start the job vanished with her $400 down payment.
3 On Your Side convinced him to return every dollar.
And it gets better. A licensed and legitimate construction company saw the 3 On Your Side report and offered to do her remodeling job for free.
They came out and removed the windows, extended the walls upstairs and down and painted.
When it was done, you couldn't even tell windows were ever there.
The project was estimated to be just over $1,700. But Rengel didn't have to pay a penny all because of a 3 On Your Side report.
"You're great," she told 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper.
"You're pretty happy, aren't you?" Harper asked her."
"Yes, I am," she replied.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers, it amounts to $12,857. And for the entire year so far, the total is $198,129.