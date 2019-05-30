(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- 3 On Your Side helped Ruth and George Berft get back around $1,800.
While vacationing in Rio De Janeiro, a taxi driver fraudulently charged their Capital One Visa card with two transactions totaling nearly $1,800.
Capital One refused to remove the charges even though the couple had a Rio De Janeiro police report.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Capital One changed its mind and finally reversed the charges.
George and Ruth say they couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.
"Did you think I would be able to get the $1,800 removed," I asked.
"We were hoping," Ruth said, laughing.
"Well, I thought you would," George said.
Blake Yennie and his fiance Lauren Padilla say they're sure glad they contacted 3 On Your Side.
They say SRP workers entered their backyard without permission and cut down their palm tree because it was too close to power lines. The couple says they were never given any kind of warning.
Angry, they contacted 3 On Your Side, and we reached out to SRP for an explanation.
As a result, SRP issued the couple a check for $3,900 for the misunderstanding and to help pay for replacing the tree. SRP also gave them a $500 credit on their utility bill. "It just makes me wonder if this happens all the time," Blake said.
3 On Your Side also helped Patricia Carpenter. While paying bills online, she tried to send $800 electronically to her insurance company but accidentally sent it to Sparkletts Water company instead.
Carpenter says she immediately contacted Sparkletts and asked them to return the $800 overpayment. But, after several months, it never did.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved things changed and Sparkletts overnighted Carpenter two checks totaling right around $800.
"When they found out that you and Channel 3 were getting to them, they said we better straighten this out because it could cause us a lot of problems and they decided lickety-split, let's do this," Carpenter said
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup for viewers this month, it comes to $20,001. And for the entire year, we're up to $147,455.
