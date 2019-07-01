(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Antoinette Williamson says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side.
She was duped out of $4,100 when she fell for the Microsoft scam. That's when a victim like Williamson gets a phone call from a scammer pretending to be with Microsoft.
"At that time, you had no idea you were about to get yourself involved in a scam?" I asked her.
"No, not at all," she answered. "I thought, 'This is the real thing.'"
Thinking she was dealing with a real Microsoft tech, Williamson allowed the scammer remote access into her computer where he raided her bank account and stole $4,100.
When the bank declined to help return her money, 3 On Your Side got involved and reached out to Bank of America.
The bank investigated for us and was able to recoup most of the money, around $3,500. The bank then returned it to Williamson’s account.
This senior citizen says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
“There's not a lot of help for the little guy, so we are thankful for your service,” she said.
3 On Your Side also helped out George Schlemmer.
After going to an "in-network" hospital for an emergency, he wound up getting stuck with a $1,500 "out of network" doctor's bill.
Schlemmer reluctantly paid the bill to save his credit and then got 3 On Your Side involved.
We were able to get to the bottom of the mistake, and the physician's office for that ER doctor promptly returned Schlemmer's $1,500.
"I'm a firm believer that this wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side,” Schlemmer said. “For all your help, I'm very grateful."
3 On Your Side report wound up saving Amber Sulu thousands of dollars. Her Chevy SUV was damaged when a scammer claimed he could repair some door dings on her vehicle. He ended up destroying her paint job instead.
It's called the Dent Repair Scam, and Sulu couldn't afford to repair the botched job. To add insult to injury, she paid the scammer $700 in cash not realizing he ruined her vehicle’s paint.
After that report aired, a Scottsdale company called The Touch Up Team volunteered to fix Amber's vehicle for free.
“The majority of the damage we should be able to get cleaned up and buff and polish these areas,” the owner of the business told us as he inspected the vehicle. “And, then we’ll do some minor touch up and get it cleaned to where she will be more than happy with it when we're done," he told us.
It was labor intensive and took two days to do. However, the company made Sulu's vehicle look showroom new.
The repair should have cost Amber $2,000, but The Touch Up Team didn't charge a dime. And, it all happened because of a 3 On Your Side report.
"Can I shake your hand?” a tearful Sulu said as she hugged the owner. “Thank you so much.”
When you look at all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup for our viewers during June, it adds up to $20,007. And for the entire year so far, it totals $167,462.
