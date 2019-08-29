3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - RJ and Angie Etchebarren say thanks to 3 On Your Side; they have $2,200 back in their pockets.
"Outstanding! Just outstanding," RJ told us.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, the couple explained how a company called Home Solutionz accidentally over-measured their home, causing them to buy way too much flooring for their house.
As a result, RJ and Angie wound up with $2,200 in unused and unneeded flooring stacked in their garage.
However, after 3 On Your Side's involvement, the company agreed to return $2,200 for the excess material.
"We are grateful for the help you provided us, really since your involvement it got the ball rolling big time," RJ said.
3 On Your Side also helped Jaira Lupe. The Texas-based company that preserved her wedding dress mistakenly returned it to the wrong address.
As a result, 3 On Your Side persuaded the company to issue Lupe a check for $2,200, which was the cost of her lost dress.
But it gets better. A viewer named Salina Tajeda saw the 3 On Your Side news report and realized the wedding dress had been mistakenly mailed to her house.
So, she hand-delivered the box containing the dress back to Lupe.
"I'm just so happy. Like, I just love it! And it was what I wanted." Lupe told us. "I can't say words. I still feel like I'm dreaming."
And it gets better. The company that mailed Lupe the $2,200 for the lost dress tells 3 On Your Side that she can keep the money even though her dress was found.
And finally, 3 On Your Side helped out Debbie Walters. She says she found herself stuck in a three-year contract with her home alarm company.
She says it happened when a technician repaired the faulty system and asked her to provide her electronic signature on a tablet, saying she was satisfied. What she didn't know was that her signature was actually for an additional three-year extension.
"When that technician is here, did he say, 'By the way, sign this blank screen, and you're signing up for another three years?'" Gary Harper asked.
"Nope," she replied. "Never. Or I wouldn't have signed it."
The new contract amounted to $1,800. However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the company wound up apologizing and waving that $1,800 contract. Walters says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.
"I'm so glad I called you and got a hold of you. I'm letting everybody I know that if they have a problem to just give you a holler and see if you can help them out. I wouldn't be here if you hadn't gotten involved," Walters said.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup for our viewers, it amounts to $12,000. And for the entire year, the total is $185,272.