3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Every year, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, nearly 1,000 people are involved in a collision that happens as a result of tire failure. And in some cases, those people lost their lives.
Driving down the road and it can happen at any moment.
"Sounded like a gunshot," said Paul Snyder.
[WATCH: Bad tires can have deadly consequences on the road]
It wasn't a gunshot, but Snyder says it could have been as deadly as one. He's talking about his RV tire that recently had a blowout. And like most blowouts, Snyder says there was little to no warning.
"Rolling down the road about 65 and boom!" Snyder said.
He's not alone either. Take a drive down any Arizona freeway, and you'll find a common sight, shredded tires.
They're the telltale sign that someone suffered a blowout.
Sandra Munoz says she'll never forget her blowout along Interstate 10. While driving, her tire basically came apart, causing her to almost lose control.
"I got scared. I thought, you know, I was going to die, so much that I called my dad," said Munoz.
And people do die. In fact, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, in 2017, there were 661 vehicle crashes where tires were to blame.
And out of that number 15 people lost their lives. One of those fatal crashes was one in Gilbert. A woman lost control of her vehicle on the Loop 202 when her tire blew out causing her to crash.
Howard Fleischmann owns Community Tire Pros and Auto Repair here in the Valley.
"Tires have birth dates. Most people don't realize that," Fleischmann said.
Fleischmann has been in the business for 50 years and tells Gary Harper the upcoming summer months will only make tire failures worse.
"It says 135 degrees, that's the asphalt," said Fleischmann.
On this day, he showed us how asphalt can really heat up. And if your tires aren't up to par, the intense heat could cause deteriorating tires to come apart. Fleischmann says it happens all the time.
"People take tires for granted, and there's (sic) three natural enemies for a tire. Heat, neglect and age," he said.
We've talked about heat already, so what about neglect?
Fleischmann says this is a perfect example of how consumers don't pay attention to their tires. One driver came in for an oil change and said nothing at all about his tires but when you look at them, they are shot, there no tread left on them at all.
Even with good tread life, you should routinely check your tire's air pressure. Look on the inside of your driver's door jamb for the proper inflation recommended for your car.
And finally, there's age. Fleischmann says any tire six years or older is considered expired and is a blowout waiting to happen.
You can tell how old your tires are by looking for the DOT number on the side and then look at the last four numbers.
The first two numbers represent the week the tire was made. The last two numbers represent the year.
Fleischmann points out the tire birth date.
"It was manufactured the 12th week of 2019," said Fleischmann.
So, the bottom line is before you put your vehicle, your RV, or your boat trailer on Arizona's roads this summer, Snyder says don't forget about your tires.
"Check your ties, check them regularly, make sure you've got your spare, nothing worse than being stuck in the side of the road," Snyder said.
Some of the biggest offenders are RV and boat trailers. People are excited to hit the road for the summer, and they forget to check their trailer tires for the expiration date and proper air pressure.
