3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - 3 On Your Side has an update on a Phoenix woman whose $2,200 dress turned up missing. She says she was devastated, but that wasn’t the end of the story.
“I’m just so happy. Like, I just love it! And it was what I wanted! I can’t say words. I still feel like I’m dreaming,” said Jaira Lupe Valenzuela.
She says she’s overjoyed because her wedding dress is something she thought she’d never see again.
“I just see my forever. I see my future, my present, and just the happy ending to my love story with my husband,” said Valenzuela.
To understand why Valenzuela is hugging a box, you have to go back to a previous 3 On Your Side report when the newlywed explained how she paid an out of state company to professionally preserve her wedding dress.
“It’s just something that I thought I was going to have forever, and it was going to be here for my daughter,” said Valenzuela.
A Texas-based company called Memories Gown Preservation worked its magic to preserve Valenzuela’s gown but accidentally put the wrong address when they mailed it back to her.
You might recall that after 3 On Your Side got involved, the company apologized and immediately sent Valenzuela $2,200 check to pay for the lost dress.
And although Valenzuela appreciated the money, she still hoped her lost dress would somehow be found.
“The significance of the dress, there’s nothing that will replace it,” said Valenzuela.
Well, after the first 3 On Your Side report aired, the unexpected happened.
Out of nowhere, Valenzuela’s dress showed up.
“Did you ever think you would see this dress again?” asked Harper.
“Just in my dreams, so I just felt like I was dreaming. I even said, ‘Am I dreaming?’ And my husband said, ‘No, you’re not dreaming,’” said Valenzuela.
So exactly how was Valenzuela reunited with her lost wedding gown?
Turns out, a neighbor in Valenzuela’s neighborhood had the wedding dress the entire time. But that neighbor had no idea what was inside the box or who it belonged to until that 3 On Your Side report aired.
Enter Salina Tejeda, who says she was watching 3 On Your Side and saw Valenzuela talking about a missing box containing her wedding dress.
“I was supposed to be watching the TV at that time and put all the pieces together to get her, her dress back,” said Tejeda.
Tejeda lives with numerous roommates at the very home where the dress was mistakenly sent.
She tells us all the roommates thought the unopened, mystery box belonged to someone else in the house. That is, until our news report aired, and she walked the box over to Valenzuela’s home.
“It worked out how it was supposed to, and she was meant to have it back,” said Tejeda.
Valenzuela says getting her wedding dress back is certainly a fairy tale come true.
“If it wasn’t for you guys getting involved, this would have never happened. Your team is wonderful, and I just couldn’t thank you enough, I’m forever grateful for all of you!” Valenzuela said.
And there’s more. Because of this ordeal, Memories Gown Preservation went above and beyond. The company wants Valenzuela to keep the $2,200 for her trouble. They said it just wouldn’t be right to have her send the money back. Valenzuela says she’s so grateful for the extremely kind gesture and is in awe at how beautiful her dress turned out.