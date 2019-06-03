(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Antoinette Williamson considers herself kind of old school. She still washes her dishes by hand. And when it comes to technology like the internet, she doesn't use it that much.
"Facebook and all those places are nothing more than the devil's playground," she said. "I don't do any of that."
But Williamson does use the internet to do her banking. When a message popped up claiming to be from Microsoft and saying her computer had a virus, it scared her.
"At that time, you had no idea you were about to get yourself involved in a scam?" I asked her.
"No, not at all," she answered. "I thought, 'This is the real thing.'"
Williamson called the scammer's toll-free number believing it was Microsoft. She allowed the person on the other end of the line to access her computer remotely to install some virus software. The cost was $249.
She thought she as good to go. Problem solved.
"I went on, and I was like back in business again," she said.
But the scam was just beginning. Several months later, that same conman called Williamson back with "good news."
He claimed Microsoft wanted to return her money for that bogus software; that sounded good to her.
"I was like, 'OK! Refund my money !'" she said.
Williamson was instructed to log into her Bank of America account to process that $249 refund. Instead of a refund, however, Williamson saw several strange transactions pop up.
When it was all said and done, the scammer had siphoned roughly $4,100 from Williamson's Bank of America account.
"Well, first of all, I realized that I had opened up this door," she said. "So, right there, I had to recover from my idiocy."
What happened to Williamson is called the Microsoft Scam, and it's duping people into exposing their bank account online.
It happens because the scammers are persuasive.
Williamson filed a dispute with Bank of America and hoped she'd get her $4,100 back. But she says the bank told her no.
"'Your money will not be restored because this was a scam,'" Williamson says the bank told her. "'We don't replace funds for scams.' And I just broke down. I had a complete meltdown over the phone."
3 On Your Side got involved, asking Bank of America to look into the matter and to reconsider its decision. The bank investigated the issue and was able to recover and return $3,500.
While it's not the full amount stolen from her, she's glad to get at least some of her money back and credits 3 On Your Side.
"I mean, in less than a 48-hour turnaround from the time we spoke, we were getting a call from the bank saying they were reconsidering your request and we are going to replace your money," she said. "There's not a lot of help for the little guy, so we are thankful to 3 On Your Side."
You need to remember that Microsoft will never contact you and tell you to call a toll-free number. Any communication with Microsoft has to be initiated by you.
3 On Your Side appreciates Bank of America looking into the issue and again and returning a majority of Williamson's money.
A spokesman sent 3 On Your Side a statement about Williamson's issue.
"We were very sorry to learn that Mrs. Williamson became the victim of a scam. As many of these scams become more sophisticated, it sometimes takes additional research and investigation to verify the fraud. We have since reimbursed the customer for the impacted funds. For awareness, consumers should not provide confidential account information to unidentified individuals. Bank of America and other legitimate companies would not ask for information such as passcodes or authentication codes."
Williamson is not the only person to fall victim to this scam. It's so pervasive that Microsoft issued a warning to consumers about it.
The Federal Trade Commission is also well aware of this kind of scam and has been warning people about it "for years."
