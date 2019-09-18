3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Garnita Minear couldn't be happier holding her $7,900 check.
"Got it this morning," said Minear.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report from two years ago, we explained how a fake contractor by the name of Joe Wharton reportedly ripped off Minear.
"Oh, that's him," she said.
In that report, Minear told us she paid Wharton $7,900 to fix her bad roof that was leaking into her closet whenever it rained.
But the work Wharton did was shoddy, and he vanished with all that money.
"I know there were a lot of people over east by me that got took by him too," said Minear.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors got involved and charged Wharton with contracting without a license, and he pleaded guilty. However, when he failed to repay Minear $7,900 in court-ordered restitution, the contracting board put Wharton on their "Most Wanted List," and that seemed to do the trick because after 3 On Your Side recently told you that Wharton was put on that list, he voluntarily went to court and paid $7,900.
"When you pay him stuff to go get some materials to do something, and then he doesn't do it, you want your money back," said Minear.
Minear says she's glad to have all of her money back and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"A check like that makes a person happy," said Minear.