MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's not necessarily your traditional rock climbing. But Tammy Suddith says there's no better thrill than four-wheeling up and down treacherous Arizona trails.
"It's just fun going out and going on different trails," Suddith told 3 On Your Side. "Sometimes there's not only rocks but sand. It's just fun."
But last year, while standing near a trail and recording her husband's driving on her cell phone, Suddith fell. "I didn't look behind me before I stepped, and I didn't know I was on the edge of a rock, and I took a step back, and I fell."
As a result, Suddith was airlifted to Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa. Even though she had medical insurance, Suddith says the hospital asked her to pay just over $2,812.50 before admitting her with the promise they would refund any money after her insurance was paid.
"Was that reassuring to you?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked her. "Yeah, I mean it's a hospital," she replied. "I thought they would refund my money."
It turns out, Suddith had shattered her ankle and underwent surgery to put in steel rods and screws. Mountain Vista released Suddith, but she was re-admitted days later for a second surgery. This time, Suddith says Mountain Vista asked her to pony up $2,019.43 with the same promise.
"If I overpaid, I would get a refund," she said.
Well, Suddith's insurance paid the entire bill at 100 percent. That meant Mountain Vista was supposed to return those two admission payments she made, totaling $4,831.93. But it's been nearly a year, and Suddith says she couldn't get her money. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.
"I see all the things on TV where Gary Harper helps people get their money back. So, I don't know what else to do."
I asked Mountain Vista Medical Center to look into the matter. They did and immediately sent Suddith a check for $4,331.93. It's about $500 less than what Suddith paid, but Mountain Vista says it's still investigating and could send a second check for that amount once they confirm they owe it.
Suddith says she's glad she has $4,331.93 back in her pocket and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I've been trying for over a year to get them to respond and return my money. Thanks to 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper, I have my money," Suddith said.
If Mountain Vista Medical Vista finds they owe Suddith the remaining $500 and returns, I'll let you know in a follow-up report.