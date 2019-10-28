MESA, AZ (3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- When Jacque and Dock Gray bought their 2018 Chevy Impala recently, they also purchased an extended warranty just in case the car ever broke down.
I asked Jacque why she thought it was important to have an extended warranty.
[WATCH: Mesa couple questions where their $2,100 refund is after canceling extended warranty]
"Because they told me anything that goes wrong with it, they would cover it," she answered.
Jacque said she did the same thing with her previous car, a 2016 Nissan Maxima.
She bought it from Speed Auto Sales and Leasing. Through the lot, she bought an extended warranty from a company called Red Shield. The cost of the warranty was around $2,893. She thought having that warranty was worth the money. It's standard practice for her.
"I think it is a good idea," Jacque said. "I get warranties for all the things I buy."
Jacque had not had the car very long when she fell out of love with it and decided to sell it. She said she was supposed to receive the balance of what was left on her extended warranty, about $2,123.
But Jacque says she couldn't get Red Shield or Speed Auto Sales to tell her where her money was.
"Red Shield is telling me that the check was sent to the originating dealer. The dealer is telling me that they haven't received it," she explained.
3 On Your Side got involved, and we got answers.
We confirmed through Red Shield that they sent Jacque's warranty money back to the car lot. Red Shield explained that that is their policy.
So, we went to Speed Auto Sales and Leasing, which located the money and immediately issued the Grays a check for $2,123. That's the balance of what was left on her extended warranty.
The couple says they are thrilled to have their money finally and came to our studio to show off that check.
"It's good to have News Channel 3 On Your Side because Gary Harper got it done for me. I mean us," Dock said.
3 On Your Side appreciates the car lot resolving the issue and getting that refund out as quickly as it did.