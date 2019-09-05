3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Thanks to a licensed and reputable construction company, Darlene Rengel is finally getting what she wants, and she says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"I had a lot of hope in you guys," Rengel said.
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Rengel explained how she wanted to remove a leaky window in her family room as well as another window that's upstairs. Instead of glass windows, Rengel said she just wanted the two different areas converted into walls.
"I want two windows removed and just boarded up cleaned up, and that and just like a regular wall put there," said Rengel.
Rengel paid a handyman $400 to start the job, but that handyman kept her money and never returned.
The night that story aired, the owner of a licensed construction company called ITSA Contracting got a hold of 3 On Your Side and said it would complete Rengel's job free of charge.
To Rengel, the good news was overwhelming.
"I said I couldn't believe it, you're going to make me cry again," said Rengel.
"Those are tears of joy," Gary Harper said.
"Yes, it is," said Rengel.
ITSA Contracting and its employees immediately got to work, and in less than two days, they put in a wall where the window was just like Rengel wanted.
And upstairs, it was the same thing. They removed the window and extended the wall. The cost of the job should have been around $1,750, but ITSA Contracting didn't charge Rengel a dime. They did it for free.
It only happened because of a kind-hearted company and a 3 On Your Side report. And Rengel couldn't be happier.
"You're great, you're wonderful," said Rengel.
"You're pretty happy, aren't you?" said Harper.
"Yes I am!" replied Rengel.
And the good news gets even better. Remember the handyman who ripped off our viewer for $400? Well, 3 On Your Side stayed on him and convinced to return every dollar, and he did.