SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale couple reportedly ripped off in a remodeling job -- a nightmare they say started back in 2017 when they hired a remodeling company -- has won a small victory.
"We're actually getting some justice, and there's no way this would have happened without 3TV, 3 On Your Side," Brandon Copeland said, explaining how he's finally getting a little bit of satisfaction.
In a December 2018 3 On Your Side report, Copeland and his wife Amanda explained how they hired a company called Bratton Construction, run by Ray Bratton, to remodel their Scottsdale home.
"I couldn't live in that house for two years because of this nightmare," Copeland said,
The couple said after they paid Bratton about $37,000 to get the project going, he eventually walked off the job. To make matters worse, Ray Bratton and his company were doing the Copelands' remodeling job while the company's license was temporarily suspended by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
Technically, because the license was considered inactive, that meant that the Copelands were ineligible to seek financial help from the agency's Recovery Fund, which would have reimbursed the couple up to $30,000 for the money they had lost.
"So, he got out really on a technicality," said Copeland.
In our first report, 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper confronted Ray Bratton.
"I wanted to ask you a couple questions on some customers, you took…" but Bratton walked off before Harper could finish asking questions. "Hey, where are you going," asked Harper.
But Bratton didn't want to stick around to answer any questions.
However, following the 3 On Your Side's report, the ROC continued to aggressively pursue Bratton and eventually convinced a judge to hold Bratton accountable.
In a court order that was just released, the judge is demanding Ray Bratton to pay the Copelands $30,000 in restitution. That's the amount they could have received from the ROC's Recovery Fund had Bratton been properly licensed.
The judge also ruled that Bratton's license will remain suspended until he pays back every dime.
"It's exciting. Not only will we hopefully get to see that $30,000 but we know he won't be contracting with anybody else without a license. This wouldn't have happened without 3 On Your Side, to be honest. There was only so much that we could have done," said Copeland.
3 On Your Side reached out to Bratton Construction for comment regarding the court order, but we never heard back. 3 On Your Side will give a follow-up report once the Copelands start getting their money.
