PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to filing your taxes, doing them accurately is important.

But experts say many people are making a mistake by not declaring something called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"The Earned Income Tax Credit is really a credit that targets low-income workers and families and low to moderate income families and workers," David Tucker told 3 On Your Side.

He's an agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

Tucker says that by not filing for the Earned Income Tax Credit, also known as "EITC," you're basically leaving money on the table. To qualify depends on how much money you made in 2020.

"The income cap is $56,844, so if you've earned that or below, then you should really examine and see if whether you're available or eligible," he said.

Tucker says due to the pandemic, many people's income dropped and they may not know about the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"They may or may not just have an awareness that they are actually potentially eligible for this," Tucker said. "And so that's why this helps to get the word out that people should check their eligibility."

But things have really paid off for those who declared the credit in the past. In fact, Tucker says last year alone, more than a half-million Arizonans received the EITC totaling $1.4 billion. The average credit received was $2,551 per return. However, Tucker says 1 out of 5 Arizonans missed out.

"Potentially 100,000 people out there that don't know, eligible for income tax credit. So, and you know that that that can be in the Native American population. There's a variety of folks out there that are eligible, that just don't just don't have an awareness, so that's why we're really trying to spread the word because it's something that we want people to be aware of. And that way that money comes back into community comes back into that taxpayers' pocket and helps everyone to be better and thrive."

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Economic Income Payments, also known as stimulus money you may have received, they are not taxable.

So make sure you don't declare that as income.