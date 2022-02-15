DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tiffani Cutting says thanks to 3 On Your Side, she finally has $1,928 back in her pocket. "I mean, I can't even put into words how much it meant that I was able to reach out to you guys and you were able to help me," Cutting said.

In a previous report, Cutting explained how she and her husband made a big mistake paying their bills online. Cutting says they accidentally mixed up their $1,928.28 credit card payment with their $35 CenturyLink internet payment. "$35 went to our credit card and $1,928.28 went to CenturyLink," said Cutting.

For nearly three months, Cutting says she contacted CenturyLink and told them to return the overpayment. Instead, CenturyLink simply kept the $1,928 payment as a credit to future balances and wouldn't return the money. "So it looks like your internet bill is paid for the next 10 years?" 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper asked. "Pretty much, yes," Cutting replied.

So, Cutting got a hold of 3 On Your Side and Harper contacted CenturyLink. After Harper asked them to review Cutting's account, they discovered the mistake and issued a check for more than $1,928. Apparently, the incredible amount came from fraudulent charges. "3 On Your Side handled it. Gary Harper called and talked to the right people after a million calls and someone finally called me back and I got my check in the mail," said Cutting.